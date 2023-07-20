News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netflix's actions to counter the sharing of accounts have resulted in an increase of about 6 million subscribers
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20 | 07:32
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Netflix's actions to counter the sharing of accounts have resulted in an increase of about 6 million subscribers
Netflix's move to impose an additional fee on users who share their account passwords with others has yielded results, as its subscriber count surpassed 238 million, an increase of 5.89 million in the second quarter. This unexpected jump signifies a significant boost for the streaming platform.
Despite facing the repercussions of major strikes by actors and screenwriters in the United States, Netflix has managed to achieve net profits of $1.5 billion between April and June, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
Since May of last year, Netflix has required its users in over 100 countries, including the United States, to pay an additional fee if they choose to share their account passwords with individuals who do not reside at the same location. Previously, many users were sharing passwords without any charge.
The company stated in its Wednesday statement that "revenues in all regions (of the world) have increased compared to before this change" and that "subscriptions are now outpacing cancellations."
It is expected that the platform will promptly expand its policy regarding shared paid accounts to include all countries where its service is available.
Netflix is striving to improve its position after facing difficulties in 2022, with the goal of generating more revenue from each user.
In this context, the service stopped working on Wednesday in the United States and the United Kingdom for its cheapest subscription plan, which does not include advertisements.
A message was sent to users stating, "If you are currently subscribed to the Basic plan, you can keep it until you change your plan or cancel your subscription."
Viewers in these countries, as well as in Canada, have the option to choose between an ad-supported plan priced at $7 per month in the United States and two ad-free subscription plans at higher prices ($15.5 and $20).
They are required to pay an additional $8 per month to enable someone else to use their account.
Russell Benes, an analyst at Insider Intelligence, expects that "Netflix will increase pressure on password sharing and advertising revenue growth."
He explained that this direction "is not a coincidence. Given the stagnant user base in an increasing number of countries, the company seeks to encourage 'freeloading' users to adopt the ad-supported option."
This research firm estimated that Netflix's advertising revenue in the United States will reach around $770 million this year and over $1 billion in 2024.
Netflix reported that the number of subscribers to its ad-supported plan, which was launched in November, reached approximately 5 million monthly active users worldwide as of mid-May, which is different from the overall subscriber count.
The co-CEO Greg Peters stated on that occasion, "Since the beginning of the year, the number of subscribers to our ad-supported offering has more than doubled." He added, "More than a quarter of new subscribers are choosing this plan in countries where it is available."
The company further stated in its Wednesday statement, "Building an advertising business from scratch is not easy, and there is still much work ahead of us, but we believe the scale of this activity will reach billions of dollars over time."
In the second quarter, Netflix recorded revenues of $8.2 billion, slightly lower than analysts' expectations.
Its stock value dropped over 8% in after-hours trading following the closure of the New York Stock Exchange.
Louis Navellier, the chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates, explained that analysts "are concerned that the platform may find itself lacking content due to the Hollywood strike."
However, he stated to Agence France-Presse, "What matters to Netflix is increasing the number of subscribers, and the password sharing move has paid off."
The strike conducted by actors and screenwriters in the United States has led to the worst paralysis in this sector in over 60 years.
Hundreds of them demonstrated on Friday in front of Netflix's headquarters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, as well as at other locations, studios, and streaming platforms, including HBO, Amazon, and Paramount.
Actors and screenwriters are demanding improved salaries, which have become very low in the streaming era.
They also seek guarantees to prevent the use of artificial intelligence programs for writing scripts for their works or reproducing their voices and images.
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated during an analysts' conference on Wednesday, "We were hopeful of reaching an agreement at this stage."
In April, he confirmed that if the strike were to occur, Netflix would have enough "films and shows from all around the world (to continue for a long time)."
AFP
Variety and Tech
Netflix
Action
Counter
Sharing
Accounts
Resulted
Increase
Six
Million
Subscribers
Next
From Beirut to Venice: Lebanon's Mounira Al Solh to grace La Biennale di Venezia
TikTok expands research API to Europe and launches ads transparency library
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-13
Sunak calls for ending strikes after agreeing to increase wages for millions of employees
World News
2023-07-13
Sunak calls for ending strikes after agreeing to increase wages for millions of employees
0
Middle East News
12:49
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
Middle East News
12:49
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:15
Google starts the GA rollout of its Privacy Sandbox APIs to all Chrome users
Variety and Tech
09:15
Google starts the GA rollout of its Privacy Sandbox APIs to all Chrome users
0
Variety and Tech
08:42
YouTube Premium individual plan now costs $2 more in the US
Variety and Tech
08:42
YouTube Premium individual plan now costs $2 more in the US
0
Variety and Tech
07:55
What happened when Nous.co hooked-up Generative AI to its users’ household bills
Variety and Tech
07:55
What happened when Nous.co hooked-up Generative AI to its users’ household bills
0
Variety and Tech
07:51
China’s OpenAI challenger Zhipu AI gets Meituan funding
Variety and Tech
07:51
China’s OpenAI challenger Zhipu AI gets Meituan funding
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:43
Twenty wounded in Russian bombing of the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa
World News
04:43
Twenty wounded in Russian bombing of the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa
0
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
0
World News
2023-06-20
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China
World News
2023-06-20
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
3
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
4
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
7
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More