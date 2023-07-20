News
From Beirut to Venice: Lebanon's Mounira Al Solh to grace La Biennale di Venezia
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From Beirut to Venice: Lebanon's Mounira Al Solh to grace La Biennale di Venezia
In a thrilling announcement, Caretaker Minister of Culture Mohammad Mortada revealed in a press release that Lebanon is set to participate in the highly acclaimed 60th International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia.
The event, scheduled to run from April 20th to November 24th, 2024, promises to celebrate artistic ingenuity and cultural exchange.
Stepping into the spotlight as Lebanon's representative at the prestigious art event is the talented artist Mounira Al Solh.
Appointed alongside Al Solh is Nada Ghandour, who will take on the roles of both Commissioner and Curator. Joining her in this artistic journey is Dina Bizri, appointed Associate Curator.
The press release highlighted the Experts' Committee's specific reasons for choosing Mounira Al Solh as the beacon of Lebanese artistry
at La Biennale di Venezia
. Al Solh's artistic voice is characterized by her remarkable ability to tackle poignant themes, with a keen focus on migration, war, and trauma.
Her unique approach to these weighty subjects blends humor and poetic finesse, creating a powerful emotional impact on her audience.
Al Solh's mastery spans various artistic mediums, including painting, drawing, embroidery, video, music, performance, and innovative new technologies.
The narrative strength of Al Solh's work amplifies its expressive power, effectively blending a diversity of materials, oral stories, forms, and gestures. As a result, her art carries an unmistakable social relevance that strikes a chord with audiences and provokes contemplation on the pressing issues of our time.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Culture
Art
Lebanese
Artist
La Biennale di Venezia
Mounira Al Solh
Next
Tesla hits $25B in Q2 revenue, but margins decrease amid price cuts
Netflix's actions to counter the sharing of accounts have resulted in an increase of about 6 million subscribers
Previous
