What happened when Nous.co hooked-up Generative AI to its users' household bills

Variety and Tech
2023-07-20 | 07:55
High views

0min


With the cost of living ever more painful, and Generative AI supposedly gunning for your job, at least — for the moment — it might be here to save you some money on your household bills.

UK-based cost-of-living start-up Nous.co has now launched an OpenAI-powered assistant (combined with its own proprietary systems) to help its users understand and manage their household bills. Users will be able to upload bills or connect their email inbox to have bills forwarded to the assistant automatically. It then categorizes and summarizes the bills, alerting customers to details and potential savings.

Nous claims it can now save households up to £1,000 a year or more via its AI-driven system, and around £126 on average. It also says it can spot it when suppliers’ try to send estimated bills rather than final ones.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

