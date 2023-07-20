Google starts the GA rollout of its Privacy Sandbox APIs to all Chrome users

Variety and Tech
2023-07-20 | 09:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Google starts the GA rollout of its Privacy Sandbox APIs to all Chrome users
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Google starts the GA rollout of its Privacy Sandbox APIs to all Chrome users

Google continues the rollout of its Privacy Sandbox APIs — its replacement for tracking cookies for the online advertising industry. On Thursday, right on schedule and in time for the launch of Chrome 115 into the stable release channel, Google announced that it will now start enabling the relevance and measurement APIs in its browser. This will be a gradual rollout, with Google aiming for a 99% availability by mid-August.

At this point, Google doesn’t expect to make any major changes to the APIs. This includes virtually all of the core Privacy Sandbox features, including Topics, Protected Audience, Attribution Reporting, Private Aggregation, Shared Storage and Fenced Frames.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Google

Starts

GA

Rollout

Privacy

Sandbox

APIs

All

Chrome

Users

LBCI Next
Extensive search in southern Berlin for a loose lioness
Samsung teases latest foldables ahead of Unpacked
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Google Calendar now allows users to take paid appointments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Lebanon's George Abdallah again asks the French judiciary to release him

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

G20 Finance Ministers gather in Gujarat to tackle global economic challenges and debt restructuring

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15

US Secretary of State defends Robert Malley amidst investigations and controversies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:42

YouTube Premium individual plan now costs $2 more in the US

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:55

What happened when Nous.co hooked-up Generative AI to its users’ household bills

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:51

China’s OpenAI challenger Zhipu AI gets Meituan funding

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:49

Tesla hits $25B in Q2 revenue, but margins decrease amid price cuts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24

Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:53

BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

LBCI
Sports News
04:54

Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More