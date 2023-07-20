News
Google starts the GA rollout of its Privacy Sandbox APIs to all Chrome users
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20 | 09:15
Google starts the GA rollout of its Privacy Sandbox APIs to all Chrome users
Google continues the rollout of its Privacy Sandbox APIs — its replacement for tracking cookies for the online advertising industry. On Thursday, right on schedule and in time for the launch of Chrome 115 into the stable release channel, Google announced that it will now start enabling the relevance and measurement APIs in its browser. This will be a gradual rollout, with Google aiming for a 99% availability by mid-August.
At this point, Google doesn’t expect to make any major changes to the APIs. This includes virtually all of the core Privacy Sandbox features, including Topics, Protected Audience, Attribution Reporting, Private Aggregation, Shared Storage and Fenced Frames.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/20/google-starts-the-ga-rollout-of-its-privacy-sandbox-apis-to-all-chrome-users/
