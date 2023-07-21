Over 60 percent of the world's population use social media

Variety and Tech
2023-07-21 | 04:20
High views
Over 60 percent of the world&#39;s population use social media
Over 60 percent of the world's population use social media

New study shows over 5 billion people worldwide use social media.

A recent study has revealed that nearly 5 billion people, or over 60% of the global population, are active users of social media platforms. This represents a 3.7% increase compared to last year, according to the latest quarterly report by digital consulting firm "Cabeus."

The number of social media users now approaches the total number of internet users, which stands at 5.19 billion people, accounting for 64.5% of the world's population.

However, there are significant variations among different regions. In East and Central Africa, only one out of every 11 people use social media. In India, which officially became the world's most populous country this year, the figure reaches one in every three people.

The study also revealed a rise in the time users spend on social media, with an average increase of two minutes per day, reaching a total of two hours and 26 minutes daily.

Once again, there are notable disparities, with Brazilians spending an average of three hours and 49 minutes daily on social media, while the Japanese spend less than an hour.

On average, users have accounts on seven different social media networks.

Among the top four favorite apps worldwide, four are owned by Meta (formerly Facebook): WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

In contrast, China hosts three of the world's most popular social media apps: WeChat, TikTok, and Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok).

The list of the most popular social media platforms also includes Twitter and Telegram.
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

