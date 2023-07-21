News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Over 60 percent of the world's population use social media
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21 | 04:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Over 60 percent of the world's population use social media
New study shows over 5 billion people worldwide use social media.
A recent study has revealed that nearly 5 billion people, or over 60% of the global population, are active users of social media platforms. This represents a 3.7% increase compared to last year, according to the latest quarterly report by digital consulting firm "Cabeus."
The number of social media users now approaches the total number of internet users, which stands at 5.19 billion people, accounting for 64.5% of the world's population.
However, there are significant variations among different regions. In East and Central Africa, only one out of every 11 people use social media. In India, which officially became the world's most populous country this year, the figure reaches one in every three people.
The study also revealed a rise in the time users spend on social media, with an average increase of two minutes per day, reaching a total of two hours and 26 minutes daily.
Once again, there are notable disparities, with Brazilians spending an average of three hours and 49 minutes daily on social media, while the Japanese spend less than an hour.
On average, users have accounts on seven different social media networks.
Among the top four favorite apps worldwide, four are owned by Meta (formerly Facebook): WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.
In contrast, China hosts three of the world's most popular social media apps: WeChat, TikTok, and Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok).
The list of the most popular social media platforms also includes Twitter and Telegram.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Over
60
Percent
World
Population
Uses
Social Media
Next
Netflix launches first African animated series on its platform
Google tests AI-powered news writing tool
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-20
Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway
Sports News
2023-07-20
Women's World Cup: Historic win for host New Zealand over Norway
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Google Play Games beta for PC expands to over 60 new countries including India
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Google Play Games beta for PC expands to over 60 new countries including India
0
World News
2023-07-08
Robots reshape the future: Humanoid robots claim superiority in world governance at unprecedented press conference
World News
2023-07-08
Robots reshape the future: Humanoid robots claim superiority in world governance at unprecedented press conference
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-30
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-30
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:26
NASA vehicle collision with an asteroid last year caused a "rock cloud"
Variety and Tech
07:26
NASA vehicle collision with an asteroid last year caused a "rock cloud"
0
Variety and Tech
07:08
Cruise starts initial robotaxi testing in Miami
Variety and Tech
07:08
Cruise starts initial robotaxi testing in Miami
0
Variety and Tech
07:05
Few Americans think NASA’s top priority should be sending humans to the moon or Mars
Variety and Tech
07:05
Few Americans think NASA’s top priority should be sending humans to the moon or Mars
0
Variety and Tech
07:03
OpenAI launches customized instructions for ChatGPT
Variety and Tech
07:03
OpenAI launches customized instructions for ChatGPT
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23
Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23
Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
3
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
8
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More