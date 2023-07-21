Netflix launches first African animated series on its platform

2023-07-21 | 05:04
Netflix launches first African animated series on its platform
Netflix launches first African animated series on its platform

Netflix launched on Thursday its first African animated series, a move that the show's screenwriter, Zambian Malenga Mulendema, hopes will open the door to more original productions from the continent.

The series, titled "Supa Team 4," is set in a futuristic version of the Zambian capital, Lusaka, and tells the story of four teenage girls recruited by a former secret agent to save the world.

"I am delighted that the world can finally see the amazing series created by the incredibly talented team from Africa and beyond," said Malenga Mulendema to the AFP news agency.

"We hope that 'Supa Team 4' opens the door to more investment and collaboration, allowing us to continue growing the industry," she added.

Malenga Mulendema conceptualized the series after winning with seven others the "Triggerfish Story Lab" initiative in 2015, a talent competition for Africans across the continent.

When announcing the series in 2019, the screenwriter stated that she chose her country, Zambia, as the setting for the story to "show that anyone, from anywhere, can be a superhero."

In recent years, the streaming giant has been diversifying its production outside of the United States, with successful series like the Spanish "La Casa de Papel" ("Money Heist") or the South Korean drama "Squid Game."

In April, Netflix announced its plans to expand its operations in Africa, giving "more African storytellers a strong voice on the global stage."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

