Agreement to avoid a large-scale strike on Broadway

Variety and Tech
2023-07-21 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Agreement to avoid a large-scale strike on Broadway
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Agreement to avoid a large-scale strike on Broadway

As the Hollywood actors' strike continues, the renowned Broadway theaters will not be closing their curtains after an agreement was reached in New York between various stakeholders in the industry, as stated in a joint statement on Thursday.

The agreement was signed between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) on one side, and the Broadway League, representing theater owners and producers, along with Disney Theatrical, a subsidiary of the entertainment giant Disney. However, the agreement still needs approval from the approximately 1,500 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, who will make their decision in the coming days, according to the statement.

The union spokesperson, Jonas Löb, welcomed the agreement, which "averted a strike even though it still needs approval from our members."

The agreement was reached a day after the union allowed its members to start voicing their position on the possibility of a strike starting from Friday, as reported by local newspapers.

The strike would have affected twenty-nine theatrical productions in New York and seventeen other touring productions across North America. This sector has sold 12.3 million tickets during the 2022-2023 season, generating sales of 1.6 billion dollars.

This strike would have been added to the one already initiated by Hollywood actors, the first time in 63 years.

Last week, 160,000 actors in television and film stopped working due to the failure to reach an agreement with production studios. They joined the screenwriters who have been on strike for weeks, demanding improvements in their conditions.



AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Agreement

Avoid

Large

Scale

Strike

Broadway

US

LBCI Next
Twitter is prepping a job listings feature for verified organizations
Netflix launches first African animated series on its platform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

Washington: Moscow prepares to strike civilian vessels in Black Sea and accuse Kyiv of doing so

LBCI
World News
2023-07-19

France condemns Russian strikes on Odessa grain warehouses, warns of global food security risk

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-18

Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand host the largest finals

LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:26

NASA vehicle collision with an asteroid last year caused a "rock cloud"

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:08

Cruise starts initial robotaxi testing in Miami

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:05

Few Americans think NASA’s top priority should be sending humans to the moon or Mars

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:03

OpenAI launches customized instructions for ChatGPT

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09

Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-12

Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23

Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:44

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More