Twitter is prepping a job listings feature for verified organizations

2023-07-21 | 05:23
Twitter is prepping a job listings feature for verified organizations
0min
Twitter is prepping a job listings feature for verified organizations

Twitter appears to be prepping a feature that allows verified organizations on the platform to post job listings on their profiles. The social media giant has also created an official @TwitterHiring account, but hasn’t tweeted anything from it yet.

Although Twitter hasn’t officially announced the job postings feature yet, some verified organizations have already been able to post job listings under their Twitter bios on their profiles. The job listings take interested applicants directly to the company’s website, where they can learn more about the position and submit an application.
 
App researcher Nima Owji posted a screenshot detailing the feature, which the social media giant is reportedly referring to as “Twitter Hiring.” According to the screenshot, Twitter describes the feature as a way for verified organizations to attract talent to their open positions. Verified organizations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

