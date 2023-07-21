Top AI companies visit the White House to make ‘voluntary’ safety commitments

Top AI companies visit the White House to make 'voluntary' safety commitments
Top AI companies visit the White House to make ‘voluntary’ safety commitments

While substantive AI legislation may still be years away, the industry is moving at light speed and many — including the White House — are worried that it may get carried away. So the Biden administration has collected “voluntary commitments” from 7 of the biggest AI developers to pursue shared safety and transparency goals ahead of a planned Executive Order.

OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon are the companies taking part in this non-binding agreement, and will send representatives to the White House to meet with President Biden today.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/21/top-ai-companies-visit-the-white-house-to-make-voluntary-safety-commitments/
 

