OpenAI launches customized instructions for ChatGPT

2023-07-21 | 07:03
OpenAI launches customized instructions for ChatGPT
OpenAI launches customized instructions for ChatGPT

The custom instructions option has reportedly disappeared for some users. We’re looking into it, but in the meantime don’t be surprised if the function isn’t available to you right now.

OpenAI just launched custom instructions for ChatGPT users, so they don’t have to write the same instruction prompts to the chatbot every time they interact with it — inputs like “Write the answer under 1,000 words” or “Keep the tone of response formal.”

The company said this feature lets you “share anything you’d like ChatGPT to consider in its response.” For example, a teacher can say they are teaching fourth-grade math or a developer can specify the code language they prefer when asking for suggestions. A person can also specify their family size, so ChatGPT can give responses about meals, grocery and vacation planning accordingly.
 
 
 
 
 
