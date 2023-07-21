Cruise starts initial robotaxi testing in Miami

2023-07-21 | 07:08
Cruise starts initial robotaxi testing in Miami
0min
Cruise starts initial robotaxi testing in Miami

Cruise, the self-driving arm of General Motors, has begun initial testing and data collection in Miami, the company said in a tweet Wednesday.

“Phase 1 is to familiarize our fleet with additional, diverse road conditions while collecting data,” the company said.

Cruise declined to provide any further information, like what Phase 2 entails and when it will begin, how many Cruise vehicles are currently in Miami and when the company plans to start testing.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

