Cruise starts initial robotaxi testing in Miami
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21 | 07:08
Cruise starts initial robotaxi testing in Miami
Cruise, the self-driving arm of General Motors, has begun initial testing and data collection in Miami, the company said in a tweet Wednesday.
“Phase 1 is to familiarize our fleet with additional, diverse road conditions while collecting data,” the company said.
Cruise declined to provide any further information, like what Phase 2 entails and when it will begin, how many Cruise vehicles are currently in Miami and when the company plans to start testing.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/20/cruise-starts-initial-robotaxi-testing-in-miami/
