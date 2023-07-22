Foreign visitors to China can finally go cashless like locals

Variety and Tech
2023-07-22 | 04:19
High views
Foreign visitors to China can finally go cashless like locals
Foreign visitors to China can finally go cashless like locals

Great news for those traveling to China! You can finally enjoy the seamless, cashless payment experience that you may have heard about for years and avoid the awkward interaction of asking your local friends to pay and giving them paper money that they can’t spend anywhere.

This week, China’s two dominant mobile payment solutions, WeChat Pay and Alipay, announced that foreign users can now pay at Chinese retailers by linking their foreign credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard and Discover.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/21/foreign-visitors-to-china-can-finally-go-cashless-like-locals/
 

Variety and Tech

China

Cashless

Payment

Credit Cards

