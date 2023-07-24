Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

Perched on a sandstone cliff 40 kilometers north of Beirut lies the enchanting coastal town of Byblos. Continuously inhabited since Neolithic times, the city stands as a living testament to the birth of Phoenician civilization.The town's evolution is etched into the structures scattered throughout the site, reflecting various periods, from the medieval town intra-muros to the ancient dwellings.From its humble beginnings as a fishermen community, dating back eight millennia, Byblos has witnessed uninterrupted construction. The remnants of its ancient past can be traced through time – from the monumental temples of the Bronze Age to the Roman road, Byzantine churches, and the Crusade citadel.Each layer of history adds to the town's rich tapestry, showcasing a vibrant heritage that has persisted through the ages.Amidst the medieval city walls, just outside the archaeological site, lies the Mosque of Sultan Abdel Majid. Though built in 1648 and renovated in 1783, it still bears the name of the 19th-century Ottoman Sultan.Meanwhile, the cathedral church of Jbeil-Byblos, the Eglise Saint Jean-Marc, is a magnificent Romanesque church. Initially built in 1115 A.D. by the Crusaders as the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist, it honors Saint Jean Mark, believed to be the town's patron saint and the founder of Byblos's first Christian community.Byblos is a harmonious blend of ancient wonders and modern allure. The old souks, dating from the 19th-century Ottoman period, transport visitors back in time.Lining cobblestone streets, these shops offer an array of local and foreign goods to suit various tastes and budgets.For summer enthusiasts, Byblos offers unforgettable nights in the city's old souks. Embrace the warm Mediterranean ambiance as you indulge in delightful moments that create lasting memories.Byblos, a town deeply rooted in the annals of time, invites you to explore its archaeological wonders, immerse yourself in its vibrant heritage, and experience the fusion of history and modernity.Whether you're a history enthusiast, a culture lover, or seeking an enchanting getaway, the city promises an unforgettable journey of discovery.