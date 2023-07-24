Barbie leads the US Box Office

2023-07-24
Barbie leads the US Box Office
Barbie leads the US Box Office

"Barbie" film tops North American box office with $155 Million in opening weekend.

The Warner Bros. production, "Barbie," dominated the North American box office during the weekend, raking in $155 million, according to Sunday estimates.

Meanwhile, "Openheimer," a Universal production, which was in its first week of release in US theaters, secured the second position with $80.5 million, roughly half of the revenue generated by "Barbie."

Renowned expert David A. Gross from Franchise Entertainment Research commented, "The 'Barbie' film shattered records. No comedy film has ever earned more than $85.9 million in its opening week (spanning from Friday to Sunday)."

According to the National Association of Theater Owners, approximately 200,000 people purchased tickets for both films.

The simultaneous release of these two major films sparked a wave of jokes and comments on social media. Some imagined scenarios of changing their attire when switching between the two films. Moreover, a range of merchandise expressing this trend emerged, bearing the name "Barbenheimer," which cleverly combines the titles of both films.

The thriller film "Sound of Freedom," a joint production of Santa Fe Films and Ingle Studios, secured the third spot on the chart, earning $20.14 million.

Last week's top-ranked film, the seventh installment in the "Mission: Impossible" series, slipped to the fourth position. "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," produced by Paramount and starring Tom Cruise, garnered $19.5 million.

In the fifth spot, "Indiana Jones and the Dale of Destiny," a Disney production and the latest addition to the popular series, earned $6.7 million after a 15-year hiatus since the fourth installment in 1981. The film once again stars American actor Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist, with James Mangold directing in place of Steven Spielberg, who directed the previous four installments.

The remaining films in the top ten at the North American box office this week are as follows:

6- "Insidious: The Red Door" ($6.5 million)
7- "Elemental" ($5.8 million)
8- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" ($2.8 million)
9- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" ($1.12 million)
10- "No Hard Feelings" ($1.07 million)

 
 
 
 
 
AFP

