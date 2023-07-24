News
Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter "X"
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter "X"
On Monday, the social media platform Twitter unveiled its new logo, replacing the iconic blue bird with the letter "X" as part of a rebranding effort.
The platform's website now showcases the new company logo, a white "X" against a black background.
Entrepreneur and platform owner Elon Musk had previously announced his intention to change Twitter's logo. In a tweet on Sunday evening, he wrote, "Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," before hinting at the new logo, "X."
After acquiring Twitter last year for $44 billion, Musk renamed the company to "X Corp" in April 2023. He has been consistently discussing his project to diversify the activities offered by Twitter, including the possibility of providing financial services similar to the "WeChat" platform in China.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Social Media
Twitter
Logo
Rebranding
