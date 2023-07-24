Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter "X"

Variety and Tech
2023-07-24 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter &quot;X&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter "X"

On Monday, the social media platform Twitter unveiled its new logo, replacing the iconic blue bird with the letter "X" as part of a rebranding effort. 

The platform's website now showcases the new company logo, a white "X" against a black background. 

Entrepreneur and platform owner Elon Musk had previously announced his intention to change Twitter's logo. In a tweet on Sunday evening, he wrote, "Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," before hinting at the new logo, "X." 

After acquiring Twitter last year for $44 billion, Musk renamed the company to "X Corp" in April 2023. He has been consistently discussing his project to diversify the activities offered by Twitter, including the possibility of providing financial services similar to the "WeChat" platform in China. 

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Social Media

Twitter

Logo

Rebranding

LBCI Next
Can Europe’s cannabis market avoid the US’ mistakes? Investors chime in
Barbie leads the US Box Office
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06

Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

Twitter is prepping a job listings feature for verified organizations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

Over 60 percent of the world's population use social media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:47

Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:32

TikTok is adding support for text posts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:26

Public transit is driving EV sector growth in Kenya

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-22

Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

In Lebanon, press freedom faces 'stronger' political pressure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More