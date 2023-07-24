News
Planting coral reefs in Florida... Remedial mission for former American soldier
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24 | 07:47
Planting coral reefs in Florida... Remedial mission for former American soldier
Billy Costello approaches a floating platform wearing a diving suit and carrying an oxygen tank on his back, with a custom mask in hand. He attaches swim fins, one to his left leg and the other to the prosthetic limb that replaced his right leg, before diving into the depths.
Costello is one of the members of a group of former combat veterans from the U.S. Army who sustained injuries during battles. They have joined forces with six divers from the "Mote" Ocean Lab in Key Largo, South Florida, to plant coral reefs in Hughes Head.
This collaboration, launched in 2011 between the lab and the "Combat Wounded Veterans Challenge" association, benefits everyone involved. These military personnel participate in a process to restore this threatened ecosystem, a mission that also serves their own healing.
Soldier Costello, aged 41, throws himself into the waves to join the team, 800 meters from the shore, feeling at ease in the water, especially since he was a former diver in the U.S. Special Forces.
He lost his right leg in 2011 due to an explosive device detonation on the side of a road in Afghanistan.
- Post-Traumatic Disorder -
The association encourages its members to participate in similar activities, allowing scientists to monitor their progress and gather crucial data.
This data can help improve medical care provided to soldiers suffering from post-traumatic disorder or brain injuries, as well as enhance bone treatment.
Costello states, "I've climbed mountains with them and dived into the depths of the oceans," adding, "They played an important role in my healing process and helped me realize what I'm capable of accomplishing."
The lab's executive director, Michael Crosby, takes pride in this initiative, which takes place once a year.
He says that it is an honor for him to be present at each session with those whom he describes as "men and women who sacrificed a lot for their country."
The mission assigned to the group of 31 former warriors on a day in July involves planting coral reefs.
These divers swim holding a map until they reach the coral reefs at a depth of four meters, receiving guidance from a lab member. They find boxes containing live coral reefs on the seabed. After cleaning the rocks, they cover them with a type of glue and attach parts of the coral reefs.
- A Blessing -
The lab indicates that coral reefs in Florida have deteriorated rapidly over the past few decades, with about 30% of the coral surface covered by live coral 40 years ago, compared to only 1 to 5% at present.
In just one hour, they planted 1400 pieces of coral, selected based on their resistance to rising temperatures, ocean acidity, and diseases.
These tiny fragments of coral share the same resilient genetic pattern and are planted on a limited surface. As they grow, their tissues intertwine to form colonies capable of growing 40 times faster than usual.
Michael Crosby hopes that these parts will live long and says, "Within two or three years, large coral reefs will have grown as if they were 50 years old and will be able to reproduce independently."
Costello's happiness is evident as he returns to the harbor, saying, "It's a blessing to have the opportunity to help these men rebuild coral reefs."
Despite his prosthetic limb making it more challenging to move underwater, he thoroughly enjoys what he is doing.
He adds, "It's an amazing task for both the body and soul, especially being with a group of combat veterans who have been through very similar situations and have overcome challenges through positive healing."
He continues, "It's something purposeful; we come together to accomplish similar missions and reaffirm that we have not been defeated despite our injuries."
AFP
Variety and Tech
Planting
Coral
Reefs
Florida
Man
Mission
Former
US
Soldier
Environment
