5 key questions climate tech founders should ask impact investors

The world is witnessing an exciting and necessary surge in climate tech startups, with the impact tech sector up by 64 percent since the end of 2020. And with that increased supply, a new breed of investor has come to the fore: the impact VC.



As an impact specialist working within a VC, I’m committed to supporting founders in achieving their ambitious goals and invoking positive change. To help drive more trackable impact investments, here are five key questions that all founders should consider asking impact investors competing for a space on your cap table.

Read the full story at: