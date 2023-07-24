5 key questions climate tech founders should ask impact investors

Variety and Tech
2023-07-24 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
5 key questions climate tech founders should ask impact investors
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
5 key questions climate tech founders should ask impact investors

The world is witnessing an exciting and necessary surge in climate tech startups, with the impact tech sector up by 64 percent since the end of 2020. And with that increased supply, a new breed of investor has come to the fore: the impact VC.

As an impact specialist working within a VC, I’m committed to supporting founders in achieving their ambitious goals and invoking positive change. To help drive more trackable impact investments, here are five key questions that all founders should consider asking impact investors competing for a space on your cap table.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

5 Key

Questions

Tech

Startups

Venture

Capital

Climate

Founders

LBCI Next
Spotify confirms price hike as premium plan rises to $10.99/month in the US
Planting coral reefs in Florida... Remedial mission for former American soldier
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

Apple warning it could shut FaceTime, iMessage in UK over gov’t surveillance policy adds to growing tech industry discontent

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-21

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

From Beijing, Kerry calls for cooperation between the US and China on climate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:10

Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:32

Hackers exploit Citrix zero-day to target US critical infrastructure

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:47

Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:32

TikTok is adding support for text posts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:45

Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More