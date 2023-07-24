News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
5 key questions climate tech founders should ask impact investors
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24 | 08:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
5 key questions climate tech founders should ask impact investors
The world is witnessing an exciting and necessary surge in climate tech startups, with the impact tech sector up by 64 percent since the end of 2020. And with that increased supply, a new breed of investor has come to the fore: the impact VC.
As an impact specialist working within a VC, I’m committed to supporting founders in achieving their ambitious goals and invoking positive change. To help drive more trackable impact investments, here are five key questions that all founders should consider asking impact investors competing for a space on your cap table.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/24/5-key-questions-climate-tech-founders-should-ask-impact-investors/
Variety and Tech
5 Key
Questions
Tech
Startups
Venture
Capital
Climate
Founders
Next
Spotify confirms price hike as premium plan rises to $10.99/month in the US
Planting coral reefs in Florida... Remedial mission for former American soldier
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
Apple warning it could shut FaceTime, iMessage in UK over gov’t surveillance policy adds to growing tech industry discontent
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
Apple warning it could shut FaceTime, iMessage in UK over gov’t surveillance policy adds to growing tech industry discontent
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-21
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas
Press Highlights
2023-07-21
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
0
World News
2023-07-18
From Beijing, Kerry calls for cooperation between the US and China on climate
World News
2023-07-18
From Beijing, Kerry calls for cooperation between the US and China on climate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:10
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
Variety and Tech
11:10
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
0
Variety and Tech
10:32
Hackers exploit Citrix zero-day to target US critical infrastructure
Variety and Tech
10:32
Hackers exploit Citrix zero-day to target US critical infrastructure
0
Variety and Tech
09:47
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
Variety and Tech
09:47
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
0
Variety and Tech
09:32
TikTok is adding support for text posts
Variety and Tech
09:32
TikTok is adding support for text posts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
0
World News
2023-06-20
France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence
World News
2023-06-20
France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
2
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
3
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
4
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
5
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
6
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
7
Lebanon News
08:25
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
Lebanon News
08:25
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
8
Press Highlights
01:45
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Press Highlights
01:45
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More