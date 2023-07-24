Public transit is driving EV sector growth in Kenya

Startups are behind the growing production of electric motorcycles, and buses.

The public transit sector in Kenya is driving the country’s electric vehicle adoption as global calls for a switch to sustainable transport continue.



For the first time last year, commercial electric mass transport buses were deployed to various routes across Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, marking the beginning of the transition from fossil fuel vehicles for some public bus operators. This came after electric motorcycle taxis, locally known as bodaboda, had already made inroads into the popular two-wheel public transport segment.



The current trend points at the possibility of Kenya’s public transit sector maintaining its leadership of EV adoption, in contrast to most developed countries, where private vehicles are spearheading the transition.

