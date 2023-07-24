Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

2023-07-24 | 09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

For many American car owners, on-street parking is their only option. When it comes time to buy an electric vehicle, “where do I charge?” will undoubtedly be one of the first questions they ask.

Fast charging is an option, one that most closely mimics the way people fill up at gas stations. But fast chargers are expensive pretty much any way you look at them. They’re costly to manufacture, install and maintain. Because of that, and because such surges in demand can strain the grid, prices for fast charging are significantly higher than slower methods. Plus, even the fastest still takes longer than filling up a gas tank.

Fortunately, cities have an easy way to retrofit their infrastructure to accommodate EVs: the lampposts that support street lights. Every street has them, and thanks to new energy-efficient LEDs, some even have electric capacity to spare.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
