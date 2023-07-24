TikTok is adding support for text posts

Variety and Tech
2023-07-24 | 09:32
High views
TikTok is adding support for text posts
TikTok is adding support for text posts

As Twitter shoots itself in the foot with a rebrand this morning, TikTok has announced that it’s rolling out support for text posts. Although TikTok started off as a platform for short-form video, it later added support for images in an attempt to take on Instagram. It’s now adding text posts, likely to take on Twitter (Now X) and Meta’s Threads, as users look for a new place to post text-based content.

TikTok says the new content option will allow creators to share their stories, poems, lyrics, and other written content on the platform, giving them another way to express themselves.

Now when you open the app’s Camera page, you will be able to choose from three options: photo, video and text. Once you select the text option, you will be taken to the text creation page, where you can type out the content of your post. Then, you can customize your context by adding sounds, tagging a location, enabling comments and allowing Duets. TikTok says text posts will be just as interactive and dynamic as any video or photo post.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
