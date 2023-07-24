News
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24 | 09:47
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
The caretaker Culture Minister, Mohammad Wissam al-Mortada, announced Lebanon's participation in the events of the Jerash International Festival for 2023.
The artistic painter Majd Ramadan has been selected to lead the Seniors and Art of Joy team to represent Lebanon at the festival under the sponsorship of the Culture Ministry.
It is worth mentioning that the team's selection by the festival's management is part of showcasing new and diverse experiences in the world of visual arts. The Jordanian media praised the unique experience of the Happy Painting team.
The Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts will host the "Happy Painting and Seniors" team, led by the artistic painter Majd Ramadan.
Through her lectures on visual arts at the American University of Beirut and the Happy Painting classes, Ramadan discovered many artistic talents among a group of seniors. They changed their lifestyles and found joy in painting, expressing their passion for colors and distancing themselves from the surrounding negative circumstances.
Ramadan organized several online exhibitions for her team during the pandemic's isolation, including the "Isolation and Creativity" exhibition at the American University and other exhibitions.
She also chaired her team at the Qatar International Festival for two consecutive years among fifty countries, which received awards as a unique model worldwide for seniors' positivity, giving, and the beauty of their artistic paintings.
The "Happy Painting" team participated in various exhibitions, which caught the attention of the Culture Minister to this distinguished phenomenon. He overcame the obstacles and supported them, accompanied by pride and admiration.
Furthermore, the artistic painter Majd Ramadan will participate with a special painting for the occasion carrying the festival's slogan, "Jerash Festival, and the Joy Continues."
