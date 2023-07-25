TikTok launches new feature that allows users to post written content

On Monday, the social media platform TikTok launched a new feature that allows users to publish text-only content. Until now, the platform's posts were limited to videos, but this move enables TikTok to directly compete with Twitter.



In a statement, the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, explained that this new feature enables users to "share their stories, poems, and other written content, providing content creators with another way to express themselves on the platform."



With this update, TikTok users who publish written content can add voiceovers to their text, tag locations, enable comments, and even allow other users to use the "duet" feature, which enables them to publish their content alongside another user's content.



TikTok, known for its short video clips, seeks to expand the services it offers. Gradually, it has increased the maximum length of video clips from 15 seconds (when the platform was launched in 2017) to ten minutes at present, a step aimed at competing with YouTube, which launched its own short-form video format inspired by TikTok.



This text-based content format introduced by TikTok provides an alternative to specialized text-based social networks, with Twitter being the most prominent among them. It is worth noting that on Monday, Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, changed the platform's name to "X."





AFP