Billionaire Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday that Twitter will allow its users to "manage" their own "financial world" in the coming months, one day after the platform launched its new logo "X" as part of a rebranding effort.



Musk stated, "In the coming months, Twitter will enable the possibility of managing your entire financial world, so the name Twitter will no longer have any meaning in this context. Thus, we bid farewell to the bird."



After acquiring Twitter last year for a whopping $44 billion, Musk has repeatedly touched on his project to diversify the activities offered by the platform, including the potential provision of financial services similar to the platform "WeChat" in China.



Musk changed the company's name to "X Corp" in April 2023.



On Monday, the blue bird logo was replaced by a white "X" on a black background, a change that the entrepreneur and platform owner announced his desire to make.



Although the social media site now displays the new company logo, its address still appears as "twitter.com."



Twitter, founded in 2006, derives its name from the sound of birds and has used its iconic bird logo since its early days when the company bought the rights to a bluebird symbol for $15, according to "Creative Bloq" website.



Musk also changed the image of his personal page to the new company logo, which the billionaire described as "minimalistic art," and updated his resume link to "x.com," which now redirects to "twitter.com."



He also indicated that, as part of the site's new identity, shares will be referred to as "X."





AFP