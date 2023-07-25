News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unprecedented deaths of marine mammals on California coast raises concerns
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Unprecedented deaths of marine mammals on California coast raises concerns
Denise Crist used to be accustomed to seeing injured or stranded marine mammals along the California coast, but the unprecedented number of dead sea lions and dolphins found in recent weeks due to a spreading infection is deeply troubling for this volunteer.
The coordinator specializing in stranding operations in Ventura, Southern California, who volunteers with the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, said, "To say the least, it's heartbreaking."
The poisoning of the animals is attributed to domoic acid, which acts as a neurotoxin affecting the animals' nervous system. The acid is present in algae, which are consumed by fish that, in turn, serve as food for sea lions and dolphins.
While this type of outbreak is not new during the summer, two successive crises in less than a year have alarmed the team at the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, based in Goleta, approximately 190 kilometers north of Los Angeles.
Speaking to Agence France-Presse, the institute's CEO and co-founder, Sam Dover, stated, "We experienced a sharp epidemic last year, but what is happening this year is the worst I have witnessed in this field in 35 years."
Similarly, Ken Hughes, who works in the Santa Barbara area, said, "I was in awe of the number of dead animals we found on the beach, around 300 sea lions. It's very sad."
- A New Reality -
Scientists are not providing definitive explanations for this new epidemic, but they propose several theories.
Dover suggests that "seaweed usually comes from areas where agricultural waste is spread," adding, "California had heavy rains this year, increasing the amount of agricultural waste coming from various parts of the state, not just local areas."
On the other hand, Ken Hughes points out that algal blooms increase with rising temperatures and climate change.
Denise Crist remarks, "Things are changing, and the ocean is changing. This is the new reality."
When sea lions consume this seaweed, they suffer from neurological damage, leading to abnormal and aggressive behavior.
Dover mentioned that the outbreak of domoic acid began in mid-August 2022.
However, this year, since late May, the institute has been receiving reports of infected animals.
"On an average day, we treat one animal. But on June 8th, we started seeing them everywhere, and it's evident that domoic acid is the worst epidemic we have witnessed," said Dover.
Dolphins are also affected by this infection, with domoic acid often proving fatal for them.
In recent weeks, the institute has documented at least 110 dolphins found dead within their supervision.
As there is no known treatment for this infection, specialists state that the only way to care for the animals is by providing fluids, food, and medications to halt the seizures they experience.
The challenge for the center's volunteers lies in logistical matters, such as the cost of medications, feeding these animals, and their transportation, in addition to the emotional impact resulting from the large number of animal fatalities.
The institute relies primarily on government aid, donations, and volunteer work.
Dover mentioned that "every day is a battle for the animals and our financial resources."
AFP
Variety and Tech
Unprecedented
Deaths
Marine
Mammals
California
Coast
Raises
Concern
Sea Lions
Next
Apple targeted in App Store antitrust damages suit that’s seeking $1BN+ for UK developers
Elon Musk confirms Twitter's financial transformation with new logo
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
0
Sports News
05:23
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
Sports News
05:23
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
0
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:38
Spotify reports strong user growth as it is raising subscription price
Variety and Tech
08:38
Spotify reports strong user growth as it is raising subscription price
0
Variety and Tech
07:28
Apple targeted in App Store antitrust damages suit that’s seeking $1BN+ for UK developers
Variety and Tech
07:28
Apple targeted in App Store antitrust damages suit that’s seeking $1BN+ for UK developers
0
Variety and Tech
06:17
Elon Musk confirms Twitter's financial transformation with new logo
Variety and Tech
06:17
Elon Musk confirms Twitter's financial transformation with new logo
0
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-06
29 killed in bus crash in a canyon in southern Mexico
World News
2023-07-06
29 killed in bus crash in a canyon in southern Mexico
0
Lebanon News
07:29
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification
Lebanon News
07:29
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification
0
World News
04:51
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
World News
04:51
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
0
Variety and Tech
09:32
TikTok is adding support for text posts
Variety and Tech
09:32
TikTok is adding support for text posts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
2
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
3
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
4
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
5
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
7
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
8
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More