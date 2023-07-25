Unprecedented deaths of marine mammals on California coast raises concerns

Denise Crist used to be accustomed to seeing injured or stranded marine mammals along the California coast, but the unprecedented number of dead sea lions and dolphins found in recent weeks due to a spreading infection is deeply troubling for this volunteer.



The coordinator specializing in stranding operations in Ventura, Southern California, who volunteers with the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, said, "To say the least, it's heartbreaking."



The poisoning of the animals is attributed to domoic acid, which acts as a neurotoxin affecting the animals' nervous system. The acid is present in algae, which are consumed by fish that, in turn, serve as food for sea lions and dolphins.



While this type of outbreak is not new during the summer, two successive crises in less than a year have alarmed the team at the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, based in Goleta, approximately 190 kilometers north of Los Angeles.



Speaking to Agence France-Presse, the institute's CEO and co-founder, Sam Dover, stated, "We experienced a sharp epidemic last year, but what is happening this year is the worst I have witnessed in this field in 35 years."



Similarly, Ken Hughes, who works in the Santa Barbara area, said, "I was in awe of the number of dead animals we found on the beach, around 300 sea lions. It's very sad."



- A New Reality -



Scientists are not providing definitive explanations for this new epidemic, but they propose several theories.



Dover suggests that "seaweed usually comes from areas where agricultural waste is spread," adding, "California had heavy rains this year, increasing the amount of agricultural waste coming from various parts of the state, not just local areas."



On the other hand, Ken Hughes points out that algal blooms increase with rising temperatures and climate change.



Denise Crist remarks, "Things are changing, and the ocean is changing. This is the new reality."



When sea lions consume this seaweed, they suffer from neurological damage, leading to abnormal and aggressive behavior.



Dover mentioned that the outbreak of domoic acid began in mid-August 2022.



However, this year, since late May, the institute has been receiving reports of infected animals.



"On an average day, we treat one animal. But on June 8th, we started seeing them everywhere, and it's evident that domoic acid is the worst epidemic we have witnessed," said Dover.



Dolphins are also affected by this infection, with domoic acid often proving fatal for them.



In recent weeks, the institute has documented at least 110 dolphins found dead within their supervision.



As there is no known treatment for this infection, specialists state that the only way to care for the animals is by providing fluids, food, and medications to halt the seizures they experience.



The challenge for the center's volunteers lies in logistical matters, such as the cost of medications, feeding these animals, and their transportation, in addition to the emotional impact resulting from the large number of animal fatalities.



The institute relies primarily on government aid, donations, and volunteer work.



Dover mentioned that "every day is a battle for the animals and our financial resources."





AFP