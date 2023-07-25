Apple targeted in App Store antitrust damages suit that’s seeking $1BN+ for UK developers

A class-action damages claim is being brought against Apple on behalf of UK-based developers. The suit, which is seeking a compensation payout that could be as high as £800 million (over $1 billion), accuses the tech giant of abusing a dominant position by charging an “anticompetitive” 30% fee on in-app sales made by app makers on its iOS App Store. It also argues UK consumers are missing out as developers are being deprived of money that could be spent on R&D to drive forward app innovation.



Sean Ennis, a professor of competition policy at the University of East Anglia who has held positions at the OECD, US Department of Justice and European Commission, is bringing the class action on behalf of over 1,500 UK-based developers.

