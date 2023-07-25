News
Spotify reports strong user growth as it is raising subscription price
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25 | 08:38
Spotify reports strong user growth as it is raising subscription price
Spotify just reported its second-quarter earnings and the two most impressive metrics are the number of subscribers and the total number of Spotify users. There are currently 220 million people who pay for a Spotify subscription around the world — that number is up 17% year over year.
Overall, Spotify now has 551 million monthly active users. That means that 331 million users are currently using the service every month with a free, ad-supported account. Spotify has never added as many users in a single quarter — 36 million new active users.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/25/spotify-reports-strong-user-growth-as-it-is-about-to-raise-subscription-price/
Variety and Tech
Spotify
Subscribers
Subscription
Accounts
Music
Platform
Streaming
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
