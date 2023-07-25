News
Microsoft’s Bing Chat comes to Chrome and Safari in tests for ‘select users’
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Microsoft’s Bing Chat comes to Chrome and Safari in tests for ‘select users’
Microsoft’s AI chatbot, Bing Chat, is coming to non-Microsoft browsers, the company confirmed following various reports of the AI chatbot being spotted in other browsers like Google Chrome and Apple’s Safari. The expansion will make Microsoft’s ChatGPT-like AI chatbot available to a broader set of users, as it was previously available to consumers only within Microsoft products, like the Bing mobile app and Microsoft Edge browser.
The company confirmed to TechCrunch that Bing Chat is expanding to other browsers, which hadn’t yet been officially announced.
“We are flighting access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users as part of our testing on other browsers,” said Microsoft director of communications, Caitlin Roulston, in an emailed statement. “We are excited to expand access to even more users once our standard testing procedures are complete.”
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/24/microsofts-bing-chat-comes-to-chrome-and-safari-in-tests-for-select-users/
Variety and Tech
Microsoft
Bing
Chat
Chrome
Safari
Tests
Select
Users
