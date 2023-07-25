Atomos Space books launch to demonstrate rendezvous, docking and refueling in-orbit

2023-07-25
Atomos Space books launch to demonstrate rendezvous, docking and refueling in-orbit
Atomos Space books launch to demonstrate rendezvous, docking and refueling in-orbit

In-space logistics startup Atomos Space will launch its first demonstration mission on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 in the first quarter of 2024, as the company looks to gain an early foothold in the emerging market for orbital transfer services.

The five-year old company will send up two spacecraft, an orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) called Quark and a target vehicle, Gluon. After separating from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, Quark will attempt to autonomously rendezvous and dock with Gluon, and then refuel from the target vehicle. During the mission, the two spacecraft will attempt to demonstrate additional maneuvers, including release, re-docking and orbital transfer.

The two spacecraft will essentially demonstrate the method by which Atomos intends to deploy large satellite constellations, whereby customer payloads will be integrated to Gluon for launch and captured in-orbit by Quark.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

