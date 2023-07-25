Stay Ai’s tech helps Shopify brands get customers to make that second purchase

Variety and Tech
2023-07-25 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Stay Ai’s tech helps Shopify brands get customers to make that second purchase
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Stay Ai’s tech helps Shopify brands get customers to make that second purchase

Customers abandon their online shopping carts all the time, and of those who sign on to subscribe to monthly product deliveries, some 17 percent end up canceling around the time the next payment is due.

Serial e-commerce entrepreneurs Gina Perrelli, Pierson Krass, who co-founded e-commerce agency Lunar Solar Group, and Taylor Cawiezell started Stay Ai in 2021 (back then it was called Retextion) to help Shopify brands build up their subscription programs, reduce the number of customers canceling and increase customer lifetime value.

Prior to Stay Ai, Perrelli and Krass launched three commerce enablement tools, two venture-backed apps and their self-funded data platform KnoCommerce, which they exited to WeCommerce in 2022.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Tech

Helps

Shopify

Brands

Customers

Second

Purchase

LBCI Next
TikTok launches new feature that allows users to post written content
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-19

Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-16

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

A second vote in Thailand's Parliament to select a Prime Minister on 19 July

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Scientists create a new technique to monitor chemical details of atoms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:22

WhatsApp expands its Channels feature for broadcasting to seven more countries

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:14

Ivanti rushes to patch zero-day used to breach Norway’s government

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:13

Atomos Space books launch to demonstrate rendezvous, docking and refueling in-orbit

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:03

African governments are collaborating with innovators to strengthen local health supply chains

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-19

Nigerian Amusan's 100m record accused of violating doping rules

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

IMF report sparks discussions at British Embassy's round-table on Lebanon's economic future

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-20

Ankara and Abu Dhabi enter into contracts for $50 billion during Erdogan's visit to UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:33

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:59

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More