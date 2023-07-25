News
Stay Ai’s tech helps Shopify brands get customers to make that second purchase
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Stay Ai’s tech helps Shopify brands get customers to make that second purchase
Customers abandon their online shopping carts all the time, and of those who sign on to subscribe to monthly product deliveries, some 17 percent end up canceling around the time the next payment is due.
Serial e-commerce entrepreneurs Gina Perrelli, Pierson Krass, who co-founded e-commerce agency Lunar Solar Group, and Taylor Cawiezell started Stay Ai in 2021 (back then it was called Retextion) to help Shopify brands build up their subscription programs, reduce the number of customers canceling and increase customer lifetime value.
Prior to Stay Ai, Perrelli and Krass launched three commerce enablement tools, two venture-backed apps and their self-funded data platform KnoCommerce, which they exited to WeCommerce in 2022.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/25/stay-ai-shopify-brands-customer-retention/
Variety and Tech
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Helps
Shopify
Brands
Customers
Second
Purchase
