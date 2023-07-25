WhatsApp expands its Channels feature for broadcasting to seven more countries

WhatsApp has expanded its Channels features for broadcasts in seven more countries including Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, and Peru.



The company made the announcement through a Tweet and a Threads post earlier.

WhatsApp first launched Channels last month for users based out of Singapore and Colombia. The company launched this feature to let people follow different NGOs, medical research institutions, fact-checking bodies, and local authorities to get information. At the time of launch, the company said it plans to make the feature available to everyone this year.

