Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel

Variety and Tech
2023-07-26 | 03:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden&#39;s dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel

Issues related to pets have resurfaced to haunt US President Joe Biden after his dog "Commander" attacked several individuals, particularly at the White House residence. This marks the second time the Commander-in-Chief has faced such problems with one of his dogs.

Commander, a German Shepherd puppy, was first brought to the White House in 2021. However, due to at least ten incidents where he attacked people, one of whom was hospitalized, the dog will undergo training again, according to American media outlets.

In one incident, First Lady Jill Biden reportedly struggled to "regain control" of the dog when he attacked a Secret Service agent, as per information obtained through "Freedom of Information Act" requests filed by the watchdog organization Judicial Watch, according to CNN.

An email written by a Secret Service agent stated, "I think it's only a matter of time before there's a serious incident where an agent gets bitten."

The communications director for First Lady Jill Biden told CNN that the heated atmosphere at the White House is a "unique environment that often triggers stress for pets owned by the family." She stated that the Biden family is working with the Secret Service and White House staff to develop new protocols and provide additional training for their pets.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the president's family is "working to make sure it doesn't happen again for everyone's safety," referring to plans to increase training and allocate specific spaces for Commander to run and exercise.

Another dog of the same breed named "Major" also belongs to the Biden family and has faced difficulties adapting to the White House atmosphere.

In 2021, Major was temporarily returned to the family's home in Delaware after at least one biting incident and underwent additional training. Later, it was decided to keep Major with family friends.

President Biden mentioned that Major's behavior was triggered by the sudden appearance of Secret Service agents and other individuals from all corners of the bustling presidential complex.

Apart from dogs, the Biden family also has a cat named Willow, although cats are usually rarer as pets at the White House.

The history of pets at the US presidential residence is rich with famous names, including Millie, the former President George H.W. Bush's dog, and Bo and Sunny, the former President Barack Obama's dogs.

One might say the situation echoes the words of former President Harry Truman: "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

US

President

Joe Biden

Pet

Related

Problems

German

Sheppard

Dog

Attacks

Secret

Service

Personnel

LBCI Next
AI leaders warn Senate of twin risks: Moving too slow and moving too fast
Rapper Tupac Shakur's ring sold for more than $1 million at auction
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

Chinese President meets former US Secretary of State Kissinger

LBCI
World News
2023-07-10

US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:03

Google says 2 billion logged in monthly users are watching YouTube Shorts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:27

AI leaders warn Senate of twin risks: Moving too slow and moving too fast

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:56

Rapper Tupac Shakur's ring sold for more than $1 million at auction

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:04

Hollywood stars support actor’s strike during gathering in Times Square

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-16

Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-24

Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:29

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More