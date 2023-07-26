News
Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26 | 03:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel
Issues related to pets have resurfaced to haunt US President Joe Biden after his dog "Commander" attacked several individuals, particularly at the White House residence. This marks the second time the Commander-in-Chief has faced such problems with one of his dogs.
Commander, a German Shepherd puppy, was first brought to the White House in 2021. However, due to at least ten incidents where he attacked people, one of whom was hospitalized, the dog will undergo training again, according to American media outlets.
In one incident, First Lady Jill Biden reportedly struggled to "regain control" of the dog when he attacked a Secret Service agent, as per information obtained through "Freedom of Information Act" requests filed by the watchdog organization Judicial Watch, according to CNN.
An email written by a Secret Service agent stated, "I think it's only a matter of time before there's a serious incident where an agent gets bitten."
The communications director for First Lady Jill Biden told CNN that the heated atmosphere at the White House is a "unique environment that often triggers stress for pets owned by the family." She stated that the Biden family is working with the Secret Service and White House staff to develop new protocols and provide additional training for their pets.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the president's family is "working to make sure it doesn't happen again for everyone's safety," referring to plans to increase training and allocate specific spaces for Commander to run and exercise.
Another dog of the same breed named "Major" also belongs to the Biden family and has faced difficulties adapting to the White House atmosphere.
In 2021, Major was temporarily returned to the family's home in Delaware after at least one biting incident and underwent additional training. Later, it was decided to keep Major with family friends.
President Biden mentioned that Major's behavior was triggered by the sudden appearance of Secret Service agents and other individuals from all corners of the bustling presidential complex.
Apart from dogs, the Biden family also has a cat named Willow, although cats are usually rarer as pets at the White House.
The history of pets at the US presidential residence is rich with famous names, including Millie, the former President George H.W. Bush's dog, and Bo and Sunny, the former President Barack Obama's dogs.
One might say the situation echoes the words of former President Harry Truman: "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog."
AFP
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
