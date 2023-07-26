AI leaders warn Senate of twin risks: Moving too slow and moving too fast

Variety and Tech
2023-07-26 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
AI leaders warn Senate of twin risks: Moving too slow and moving too fast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
AI leaders warn Senate of twin risks: Moving too slow and moving too fast

Leaders from the AI research world appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss and answer questions about the nascent technology. Their broadly unanimous opinions generally fell into two categories: we need to act soon, but with a light touch — risking AI abuse if we don’t move forward, or a hamstrung industry if we rush it.

The panel of experts at today’s hearing included Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei, UC Berkeley’s Stuart Russell and longtime AI researcher Yoshua Bengio.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Leaders

Warn

Senate

Risks

Moving

Slow

Fast

LBCI Next
Google says 2 billion logged in monthly users are watching YouTube Shorts
Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

Moscow warns of security "risks" after withdrawing from grain agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Mufti sheikh Derian warns of consequences if Lebanese leaders fail to act unitedly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised

LBCI
World News
2023-07-19

France condemns Russian strikes on Odessa grain warehouses, warns of global food security risk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:53

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:48

Apple and Amazon face UK class action damages suit over price collusion claim

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets upgraded chip, thinner body and $1,800 price

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:38

Spotify CEO teases potential AI-powered capabilities surrounding personalization, ads

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-26

Iran says willing to swap prisoners with United States

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-11

Former Juventus president Agnelli suspended in accounting scandal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:29

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More