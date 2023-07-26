Google says 2 billion logged in monthly users are watching YouTube Shorts

2023-07-26 | 06:03
High views
Google says 2 billion logged in monthly users are watching YouTube Shorts
Google says 2 billion logged in monthly users are watching YouTube Shorts

Google said that more than 2 billion logged-in monthly users are watching YouTube Shorts, giving it an edge over competitors like TikTok and Instagram Reels. This number is up from 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users for YouTube Shorts announced last year.

During its Q2 2023 results, Google also said that YouTube brought in $7.67 billion through ads, beating analyst estimates and registering a growth of 4% year-on-year. The company is also bringing 30-second unskippable ads to its premium ad offering YouTube Select.

The company is focusing on multiple offerings through YouTube apart from ads. In April, it started offering pre-sales of the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, which will stream in the Fall. YouTube has also reached an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a Max-NFL Sunday TIcket bundle on YouTube TV.
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/25/google-says-2-billion-logged-in-monthly-users-are-watching-youtube-shorts/

