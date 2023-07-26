News
Twitter changes its official handle to @X
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26 | 08:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Twitter changes its official handle to @X
Twitter has changed its official handle to @X as part of the ongoing rebranding. As a result, the original @Twitter handle is now inactive, and its bio reads “This account is no longer active. Follow @x for updates.” The social media company’s other official handles have either let go of the “Twitter” moniker or substituted it with the letter X.
TechCrunch previously reported that Twitter hadn’t reached out to the original owner of the @X handle — Gene X Hwang of corporate photography and videography studio Orange Photography. However, earlier today, Hwang tweeted “All well that ends well” from his new handle @x1234567998765. It’s so far not clear if he sold the handle to Twitter.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/25/twitter-changes-its-official-handle-to-x/
Variety and Tech
Twitter
Changes
Logo
Official
Handle
X
@X
