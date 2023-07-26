India’s food delivery giant Swiggy launches credit card

Swiggy has become the latest Indian startup to offer its customers a credit card as the food delivery giant broadens its efforts to drive engagement and retention.



The Bengaluru-headquartered startup is co-launching the credit card with HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank. The credit card will offer customers a 10% cashback on spends on Swiggy and 5% across over 1,000 partnered platforms including Amazon, Adidas, Zara, Flipkart, Nike, Uber and BookmyShow, Swiggy said.



The card, powered by Mastercard, will also offer a three-month subscription to Swiggy One, a service that waives off delivery charges, and 1% cashback on all other spends, said the startup, which is backed by Prosus, SoftBank, Accel and Invesco. It will also extend a few Mastercard benefits, Swiggy said.

