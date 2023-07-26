Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets upgraded chip, thinner body and $1,800 price

Samsung continues to own the foldable market, but the latest Fold is light on updates and high on price.

The foldable market has changed dramatically since the beginning of 2019. For starters, there actually is a foldables market to speak of. There was plenty of skepticism around the form factor in the pre-pandemic era, and early hardware issues didn’t help matters much. Foldables remain a drop in the overall smartphone bucket, of course, but the category has continued to make headway as the overall market has slowed.



According to Counterpoint, foldable shipments jumped 64% Y-o-Y in Q1 to 2.52 million. The number is made more remarkable when contrasted with the overall category’s 14.2% drop for the same quarter. Samsung deserves a tremendous amount of credit for these numbers. After all, one can credibly argue that the company almost single handedly built the foldable market.

