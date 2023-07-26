Apple and Amazon face UK class action damages suit over price collusion claim

Variety and Tech
2023-07-26 | 08:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Apple and Amazon face UK class action damages suit over price collusion claim
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Apple and Amazon face UK class action damages suit over price collusion claim

Apple and Amazon are facing a class-action style damages lawsuit in the UK alleging they abused their market power by colluding to increase the price of Apple products.

The suit, which has been filed in front of the Competition Appeals Tribunal today, is seeking compensation of at least £500 million (~$645M) on behalf of millions of UK consumers who bought Apple or (Apple-owned) Beats products on Amazon’s marketplace since October 2018.

It alleges Amazon and Apple struck a secret deal in 2018 that unlawfully increased the price of Apple products sold on Amazon’s ecommerce marketplace.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Apple

Amazon

Face

UK

Class

Action

Damages

Suit

Over

Price

Collusion

Claim

LBCI Next
OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets upgraded chip, thinner body and $1,800 price
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25

Apple targeted in App Store antitrust damages suit that’s seeking $1BN+ for UK developers

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

Apple warning it could shut FaceTime, iMessage in UK over gov’t surveillance policy adds to growing tech industry discontent

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

Tesla directors pay $735M to settle claims they overpaid themselves

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:53

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets upgraded chip, thinner body and $1,800 price

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:38

Spotify CEO teases potential AI-powered capabilities surrounding personalization, ads

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:36

Amazon will now warn consumers of recalls and product safety alerts related to their orders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:16

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Mikati announces readiness of 2023 Budget, plans consecutive government sessions for approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:29

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:16

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More