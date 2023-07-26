OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development

New voluntary body strives to write its own rules before regulation takes shape.

Four of the preeminent AI players are coming together to form a new industry body designed to ensure “safe and responsible development” of so-called “frontier AI” models.



In response to growing calls for regulatory oversight, ChatGPT developer OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Anthropic have announced the Frontier Model Forum, a coalition that draws on the expertise of member companies to develop technical evaluations and benchmarks, and promote best practices and standards.

