UAE President's brother passes away
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27 | 04:17
UAE President's brother passes away
The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourned his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, according to the Emirates News Agency "WAM," on Thursday.
The agency added that the Presidential Court declared an official mourning period and the lowering of flags for three days, starting from Thursday.
Variety and Tech
UAE
President
Death
