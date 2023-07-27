US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions

On Wednesday, the US Army and the US space agency NASA announced that they have awarded the contract for designing and manufacturing a nuclear-powered rocket to "Lockheed Martin." The aim is to utilize this technology in future missions to Mars.



Officials explained that the program related to this nuclear thermal propulsion rocket is seeking to conduct its first experimental flight into space by 2027.



NASA clarified that the nuclear thermal propulsion rocket is three to four times more efficient than those powered by conventional fuel. This reduction in travel time is a crucial element in facilitating missions to the Red Planet.



In a nuclear thermal propulsion rocket, a nuclear fission reactor produces extremely high temperatures. This heat is then transferred to a liquid fuel, which transforms into gas and is expelled through a nozzle, similar to conventional rockets, generating thrust.



Kirk Shireman, Vice President for Moon to Mars exploration at Lockheed Martin's Space division, stated that "nuclear thermal propulsion systems offer more power and efficiency, enabling faster travel between destinations."



He emphasized that "reducing travel time is of paramount importance for crewed missions to Mars, as it minimizes the crew's exposure to radiation."



The design of the nuclear reactor will be handled by "BWXT Technologies."



Shireman also predicted that this technology will bring a "revolution" to future missions to the Moon, as NASA intends to build a lunar base as part of its "Artemis" program.



It is worth noting that the US space agency conducted tests on a nuclear rocket over 50 years ago, but the project was halted due to budget cuts and tensions during the Cold War.

AFP