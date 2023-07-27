US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions

Variety and Tech
2023-07-27 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US army and NASA assign &quot;Lockheed Martin&quot; to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions

On Wednesday, the US Army and the US space agency NASA announced that they have awarded the contract for designing and manufacturing a nuclear-powered rocket to "Lockheed Martin." The aim is to utilize this technology in future missions to Mars.

Officials explained that the program related to this nuclear thermal propulsion rocket is seeking to conduct its first experimental flight into space by 2027.

NASA clarified that the nuclear thermal propulsion rocket is three to four times more efficient than those powered by conventional fuel. This reduction in travel time is a crucial element in facilitating missions to the Red Planet.

In a nuclear thermal propulsion rocket, a nuclear fission reactor produces extremely high temperatures. This heat is then transferred to a liquid fuel, which transforms into gas and is expelled through a nozzle, similar to conventional rockets, generating thrust.

Kirk Shireman, Vice President for Moon to Mars exploration at Lockheed Martin's Space division, stated that "nuclear thermal propulsion systems offer more power and efficiency, enabling faster travel between destinations."

He emphasized that "reducing travel time is of paramount importance for crewed missions to Mars, as it minimizes the crew's exposure to radiation."

The design of the nuclear reactor will be handled by "BWXT Technologies."

Shireman also predicted that this technology will bring a "revolution" to future missions to the Moon, as NASA intends to build a lunar base as part of its "Artemis" program.

It is worth noting that the US space agency conducted tests on a nuclear rocket over 50 years ago, but the project was halted due to budget cuts and tensions during the Cold War.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Variety and Tech

Lockheed

Martin

US

Army

Assign

NASA

Design

Nuclear

Powered

Rocket

Future

Mars

Mission

LBCI Next
Norwegian climber her Nepali guide break world record, conquering 14 peaks above 8,000 meters
UAE President's brother passes away
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-25

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

NASA vehicle collision with an asteroid last year caused a "rock cloud"

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

Few Americans think NASA’s top priority should be sending humans to the moon or Mars

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:20

Norwegian climber her Nepali guide break world record, conquering 14 peaks above 8,000 meters

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:17

UAE President's brother passes away

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:53

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:48

Apple and Amazon face UK class action damages suit over price collusion claim

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:09

Lack of quorum: Mikati says each party must bear responsibility for its decision

LBCI
World News
06:07

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

VR is dead

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More