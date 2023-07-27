News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Red Bull Car Park Drift
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27 | 04:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions
On Wednesday, the US Army and the US space agency NASA announced that they have awarded the contract for designing and manufacturing a nuclear-powered rocket to "Lockheed Martin." The aim is to utilize this technology in future missions to Mars.
Officials explained that the program related to this nuclear thermal propulsion rocket is seeking to conduct its first experimental flight into space by 2027.
NASA clarified that the nuclear thermal propulsion rocket is three to four times more efficient than those powered by conventional fuel. This reduction in travel time is a crucial element in facilitating missions to the Red Planet.
In a nuclear thermal propulsion rocket, a nuclear fission reactor produces extremely high temperatures. This heat is then transferred to a liquid fuel, which transforms into gas and is expelled through a nozzle, similar to conventional rockets, generating thrust.
Kirk Shireman, Vice President for Moon to Mars exploration at Lockheed Martin's Space division, stated that "nuclear thermal propulsion systems offer more power and efficiency, enabling faster travel between destinations."
He emphasized that "reducing travel time is of paramount importance for crewed missions to Mars, as it minimizes the crew's exposure to radiation."
The design of the nuclear reactor will be handled by "BWXT Technologies."
Shireman also predicted that this technology will bring a "revolution" to future missions to the Moon, as NASA intends to build a lunar base as part of its "Artemis" program.
It is worth noting that the US space agency conducted tests on a nuclear rocket over 50 years ago, but the project was halted due to budget cuts and tensions during the Cold War.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
Lockheed
Martin
US
Army
Assign
NASA
Design
Nuclear
Powered
Rocket
Future
Mars
Mission
Next
Norwegian climber her Nepali guide break world record, conquering 14 peaks above 8,000 meters
UAE President's brother passes away
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-25
Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours
World News
2023-07-25
Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours
0
Middle East News
2023-07-25
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus
Middle East News
2023-07-25
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
NASA vehicle collision with an asteroid last year caused a "rock cloud"
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
NASA vehicle collision with an asteroid last year caused a "rock cloud"
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
Few Americans think NASA’s top priority should be sending humans to the moon or Mars
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
Few Americans think NASA’s top priority should be sending humans to the moon or Mars
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:20
Norwegian climber her Nepali guide break world record, conquering 14 peaks above 8,000 meters
Variety and Tech
05:20
Norwegian climber her Nepali guide break world record, conquering 14 peaks above 8,000 meters
0
Variety and Tech
04:17
UAE President's brother passes away
Variety and Tech
04:17
UAE President's brother passes away
0
Variety and Tech
08:53
OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development
Variety and Tech
08:53
OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development
0
Variety and Tech
08:48
Apple and Amazon face UK class action damages suit over price collusion claim
Variety and Tech
08:48
Apple and Amazon face UK class action damages suit over price collusion claim
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:19
Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023
World News
06:19
Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023
0
Breaking Headlines
05:09
Lack of quorum: Mikati says each party must bear responsibility for its decision
Breaking Headlines
05:09
Lack of quorum: Mikati says each party must bear responsibility for its decision
0
World News
06:07
One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area
World News
06:07
One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
VR is dead
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
VR is dead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:25
Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage
Lebanon Economy
09:25
Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage
2
Lebanon Economy
14:11
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
Lebanon Economy
14:11
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:32
Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance
News Bulletin Reports
07:32
Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance
4
Press Highlights
01:53
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
Press Highlights
01:53
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
5
Lebanon News
07:36
No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian
Lebanon News
07:36
No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian
6
Lebanon News
12:03
Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation
Lebanon News
12:03
Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation
7
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny
8
Lebanon News
11:45
Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution
Lebanon News
11:45
Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More