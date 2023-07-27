Norwegian climber her Nepali guide break world record, conquering 14 peaks above 8,000 meters

Variety and Tech
2023-07-27 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Norwegian climber her Nepali guide break world record, conquering 14 peaks above 8,000 meters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Norwegian climber her Nepali guide break world record, conquering 14 peaks above 8,000 meters

On Thursday, Norwegian climber Kristin Harila and her Nepali guide Tenzing Sherpa became the fastest mountaineers globally to achieve the feat of conquering 14 peaks exceeding 8,000 meters in height, after successfully reaching the summit of "K2" in Pakistan, as announced by their team.

The duo accomplished the 14 peaks in three months and one day (92 days), according to a statement issued by their team, breaking the previous record set by Nepali-British climber Nirmal Purja in 2019, who achieved it in six months and six days.

Purja had previously surpassed the record held by Polish climber Jerzy Kukuczka, who accomplished the feat in seven years, 11 months, and 14 days, setting the record in the 1980s.

In their statement, Kristin Harila and Tenzing Sherpa emphasized that this new record reflects their "strong determination, teamwork, and perseverance" throughout their climbing journey. They added that their cooperation "showed the essence of unity in mountaineering, surpassing borders and cultures to achieve excellence together."

Approximately 40 men and a few women have reached the fourteen peaks, which surpass 8,000 meters in height.

The race to achieve this accomplishment began with Italian climber Reinhold Messner in 1986.

By reaching the summit of "K2," which is the second-highest mountain globally (8,611 meters) and located within the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan, the duo completed a journey that started on April 26th in Tibet, climbing Shishapangma (8,027 meters) in the Himalayas.

In a statement to AFP, Harila's team member Regmor Bertie quoted the climber saying that "the climb was extremely challenging due to the amount of snow." She added that she is "very grateful and happy" to share the world record with Tenzing Sherpa, whom she affectionately calls "Lama."

Harila had previously attempted to break the speed record for climbing the fourteen peaks last year, but strict Chinese COVID-19 containment measures thwarted her project.

After climbing the first 12 peaks in record time, she did not receive the necessary permits to climb the peaks of Shishapangma, entirely located in Tibet, and Cho Oyu, which is climbed from the Chinese side.

She revived her project this year under the title "She Moves Mountains," with a new team of Nepali guides.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Norwegian

Climber

Nepali

Guide

Break

World

Record

Conquering

14 peaks

Above

8

000

Meters

US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU

LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

80,000 people displaced amid ongoing violence in central Nigeria

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

Taylor Swift breaks the female record for the most number-one albums

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Ukraine announces recovery of 18 square kilometers occupied by Russians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:57

US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:17

UAE President's brother passes away

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:53

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:48

Apple and Amazon face UK class action damages suit over price collusion claim

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:09

Lack of quorum: Mikati says each party must bear responsibility for its decision

LBCI
World News
06:07

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

VR is dead

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More