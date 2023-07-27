Samsung extends cut in memory chip production, will focus on high-end AI chips instead

Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
Samsung extends cut in memory chip production, will focus on high-end AI chips instead
Samsung extends cut in memory chip production, will focus on high-end AI chips instead

Samsung Electronics continues to cut back its memory chip production, including NAND flash used in smartphones and PCs, after reporting a $3.4 billion (4.36 trillion won) operating loss in the second quarter of this year in its memory chip unit. The world’s biggest memory chip maker posted a roughly $7 billion operating loss in its semiconductor business for the last six months. 

The move comes after Samsung slashed its memory chip production in April after hitting the worst quarterly profits since 2009 as demand for consumer devices remained weak.  

The tech giant, however, is aiming to generate a brighter AI picture for the future: it said that it plans to double down on producing high-performance memory chips like high bandwidth memory (HBM) by 2024 due to robust AI demand. HBM, used in AI, 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and graphic processing applications, provides faster data processing and lower power consumption compared to the traditional NAND. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Variety and Tech

