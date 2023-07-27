Ex-Twitter Blue chief on Musk’s ‘lack of process’ and impulsive management style

Esther Crawford, the former head of Twitter Blue, wrote a long post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, talking about the old management, working under Elon Musk, and going viral for sleeping on the floor in the office.



Crawford, who joined Twitter in 2020 after the company acquired her social startup Squad, said that the old management was often bureaucratic and you “needed to be a politician” to get things done.



“As someone with a maniacal sense of urgency built into me, Twitter often felt siloed and bureaucratic. Dumb power plays, reorgs and team name changes for the sake of someone’s ego were distractions that occurred too regularly,” she said.

