Photoshop’s new generative AI feature lets you ‘uncrop’ images

Adobe is building on Firefly, its family of generative AI models, with a feature in Photoshop that “expands images beyond their original bounds,” as the company describes it.



Aptly called Generative Expand, the capability, available in the beta version of Photoshop, lets users expand and resize images by clicking and dragging the Crop tool, which expands the canvas. After clicking the “Generate” button in Photoshop’s contextual taskbar, Generative Expand fills the new white space with AI-generated content that blends in with the existing image.

