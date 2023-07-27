EU opens competition probe of Microsoft bundling Teams with Office 365

2023-07-27 | 09:46
EU opens competition probe of Microsoft bundling Teams with Office 365
EU opens competition probe of Microsoft bundling Teams with Office 365

The European Union has finally announced a formal antitrust investigation of Microsoft’s bundling of Teams with Office 365 and Microsoft 365.

The move comes two years after rival workplace comms company Slack complained to the bloc that Microsoft was unfairly bundling the collaboration and comms software with its popular cloud-based productivity suites for business.

Announcing the probe, the European Commission said it will look into whether Microsoft may have breached EU competition rules by tying or bundling Teams to Office 365 and Microsoft 365.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

