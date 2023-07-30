News
"X" previously known as Twitter is restarting Kanye West's account
Variety and Tech
2023-07-30 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
"X" previously known as Twitter is restarting Kanye West's account
The social media network "X" (formerly known as Twitter) has reactivated the account of American rapper and designer Kanye West after approximately eight months of suspension, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
In the past fall, Kanye West posted an image on his account featuring a swastika intertwined with a Star of David, prompting Elon Musk, who had recently acquired Twitter, to suspend the musician's account, citing incitement to violence.
Until the time of reporting, the rapper had not made any new posts on his account.
In an Instagram post, Kanye West, now going by the name "Ye," announced his abandonment of anti-Semitic views, stating that watching actor Jonah Hill in the movie "21 Jump Street" made him "love Jews again."
The Wall Street Journal explained that Kanye West, in communication with the platform, assured them that he would not use his account to publish anti-Semitic content or offensive positions.
His sharp and particularly anti-Semitic stances have proved very costly for him, especially in terms of commercial contracts.
In October, Adidas terminated its profitable collaboration with the American rapper regarding the production of the "Yeezy" sportswear line.
Last May, the German group reported that ending its partnership with Kanye West led to a decrease of around 40 million euros in its sales during the first quarter of the current year.
Similarly, the fashion brand Gap and the Balenciaga house cut ties with the musician.
Since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in October of last year, thousands of employees have been laid off, and content supervision has been reduced.
In December, the former president Donald Trump's account was reactivated on Twitter, but he has not returned to the platform yet.
AFP
