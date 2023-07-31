News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Barbie maintains top box office in North America
Variety and Tech
2023-07-31 | 04:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Barbie maintains top box office in North America
According to estimates by the specialized group "Exhibitor Relations" on Sunday, the film "Barbie," produced by "Warner Bros.," topped the North American box office for the second consecutive week.
The film "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwig, achieved revenues of $93 million over the weekend, bringing its total earnings in Canada and the United States since its release to $351 million.
In the second place, the film "Oppenheimer," starring Cillian Murphy and produced by "Universal," and directed by Christopher Nolan, garnered revenues of $46 million. The film, which has a runtime of three hours, depicts the key moments in the life of physicist Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), who invented the atomic bomb.
In third place came "Haunted Mansion," a "Disney" production, telling the adventure of a woman and her son as they discover that their new home in the southern United States is haunted. The film earned $24.2 million over the weekend.
"SOUND OF FREEDOM," a thriller film produced by "Santafe Films" and "Angel Studios," ranked fourth with revenues of $12.4 million.
In the fifth place, the film "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," produced by "Paramount" and the latest in this series starring Tom Cruise, earned $10.7 million.
The remaining films in the top ten at the North American box office this week are as follows:
6- "Talk to Me" ($10 million)
7- "Indiana Jones and the Dale of Destiny" ($4 million)
8- "Elemental" ($3.4 million)
9- "Insidious: The Red Door" ($3.2 million)
10- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" ($1.4 million)
AFP
Variety and Tech
Barbie
Maintains
Film
North America
Box Office
Second
Consecutive
Week
Next
Cardi B throws her microphone at someone who threw a drink at her during a party in Las Vegas
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Barbie leads the US Box Office
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Barbie leads the US Box Office
0
World News
2023-07-12
The Philippines allows the screening of the film "Barbie" with conditions
World News
2023-07-12
The Philippines allows the screening of the film "Barbie" with conditions
0
World News
07:26
Pope Francis set to meet young people from all over the world in Lisbon next week
World News
07:26
Pope Francis set to meet young people from all over the world in Lisbon next week
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-30
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Press Highlights
2023-07-30
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
04:36
Cardi B throws her microphone at someone who threw a drink at her during a party in Las Vegas
Variety and Tech
04:36
Cardi B throws her microphone at someone who threw a drink at her during a party in Las Vegas
0
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-30
"X" previously known as Twitter is restarting Kanye West's account
Variety and Tech
2023-07-30
"X" previously known as Twitter is restarting Kanye West's account
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-28
The remains of a climber who went missing in 1986 found in the Swiss Alps
Variety and Tech
2023-07-28
The remains of a climber who went missing in 1986 found in the Swiss Alps
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions
0
Middle East News
03:26
Iraq seeks solutions against drugs
Middle East News
03:26
Iraq seeks solutions against drugs
0
World News
03:44
No hope of finding survivors in Australian military helicopter crash
World News
03:44
No hope of finding survivors in Australian military helicopter crash
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
2
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
3
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
4
Lebanon News
07:07
Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon
Lebanon News
07:07
Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon
5
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
7
Lebanon News
07:49
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
Lebanon News
07:49
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
8
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More