Barbie maintains top box office in North America

Variety and Tech
2023-07-31
High views
Barbie maintains top box office in North America
2min
Barbie maintains top box office in North America

According to estimates by the specialized group "Exhibitor Relations" on Sunday, the film "Barbie," produced by "Warner Bros.," topped the North American box office for the second consecutive week.

The film "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwig, achieved revenues of $93 million over the weekend, bringing its total earnings in Canada and the United States since its release to $351 million.

In the second place, the film "Oppenheimer," starring Cillian Murphy and produced by "Universal," and directed by Christopher Nolan, garnered revenues of $46 million. The film, which has a runtime of three hours, depicts the key moments in the life of physicist Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), who invented the atomic bomb.

In third place came "Haunted Mansion," a "Disney" production, telling the adventure of a woman and her son as they discover that their new home in the southern United States is haunted. The film earned $24.2 million over the weekend.

"SOUND OF FREEDOM," a thriller film produced by "Santafe Films" and "Angel Studios," ranked fourth with revenues of $12.4 million.

In the fifth place, the film "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," produced by "Paramount" and the latest in this series starring Tom Cruise, earned $10.7 million.

The remaining films in the top ten at the North American box office this week are as follows:

6- "Talk to Me" ($10 million)
7- "Indiana Jones and the Dale of Destiny" ($4 million)
8- "Elemental" ($3.4 million)
9- "Insidious: The Red Door" ($3.2 million)
10- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" ($1.4 million)

 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

