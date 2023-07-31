Sea turtles frequently lay their eggs on French shores in a phenomenon that raises scientists' questions

Variety and Tech
2023-07-31 | 07:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sea turtles frequently lay their eggs on French shores in a phenomenon that raises scientists&#39; questions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Sea turtles frequently lay their eggs on French shores in a phenomenon that raises scientists' questions

In an environmental development "recorded for the first time in France," six protected Loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) have chosen French beaches to lay their eggs, potentially leading to an increase in egg-laying due to rising Mediterranean Sea temperatures.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Celine Feral from the Mediterranean Turtle Study and Conservation Center said, "We are asking ourselves many questions."

The latest observation of a turtle on the beach occurred over the past weekend, when a Loggerhead turtle was discovered on the Frejus beach, coming to lay its eggs. Quickly, specialists from the French Biodiversity Office and the French Network for Mediterranean Turtles rushed to the scene to protect the nest.

A few days earlier, a pedestrian in Lido du Toit found traces of a turtle, as confirmed by Feral, who visited the area and confirmed the presence of eggs from this endangered species.

Protective barriers were installed, and the municipality issued a ban on entry to the surrounding area during the incubation period, which lasts 55 days on average and ends if the conditions are favorable and the young turtles successfully reach the sea.

The authorities in Frejus stated that "temperature monitoring tools will be deployed to gather the necessary scientific data to better understand this phenomenon."

In the Mediterranean region, Greece, Turkey, Libya, and Cyprus are traditional breeding areas for Loggerhead sea turtles. These migratory animals reach a length of 90 centimeters and a weight of 150 kilograms when fully mature, and they only leave the water to lay their eggs on sandy beaches, digging and covering the nest with their flippers.

Celine Feral says, "For the past ten years, we have noticed an increase in egg-laying of these turtles in Italy and Spain. In France, where we used to witness egg-laying once every year or two, this year's increase is significant."

She adds, "It is encouraging to see an increase in the numbers of these turtles, but we still need to see how their young will grow and develop."

Sydney Catto, coordinator at the French Biodiversity Office and the French Network for Mediterranean Turtles and project manager of the "Marine Turtles" project at Marineland, believes that there are two hypotheses explaining the increased presence of turtles on the shores. The first is "climate warming, leading to higher sea surface temperatures and changes in water currents." The second is the "natural evolution of egg-laying sites with the disappearance of some and the emergence of others."

Apart from turtles, scientists have also observed the presence of other rarely-seen species in the region, such as the Beluga whale, which was spotted in the Seine River in 2022, and the Emperor penguin, which was seen last winter in Cote d'Azur and Corsica.

Isabelle Brasor, research and conservation director at Marineland in Antibes, who participated in the rescue of the Beluga, says that "the Emperor penguin lives in Northern Europe and spends the winter in the southern Mediterranean basin."

The "sporadic" presence of other species is attributed to storms that hit Northern Europe and displaced the animals from their usual habitats, according to Brasor.

For any phenomenon to be "noticeable," it needs to be repeated for several consecutive years. Currently, there has not been enough repetition of events related to different species to talk about changes in their distribution, according to the researcher.

When Loggerhead turtles arrive at Frejus, they believe they are in Greece, one of the common places where they lay their eggs.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Sea

Turtles

Frequently

Lay

Eggs

French

Shores

Phenomenon

Raises

Scientists

Questions

Environment

Animals

LBCI Next
X reinstates Kanye West’s account after Musk banned him last year
Cardi B throws her microphone at someone who threw a drink at her during a party in Las Vegas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-14

Cover-up allegations: State Council's handling of BDL violations raises questions

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-06

Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:33

How to change back to the old Twitter app icon on iOS

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:17

Apple confirms a Screen Time bug is causing settings not to stick

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:09

Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:51

Apple greenlights Twitter app’s rebrand to X

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
World News
11:08

Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:25

China’s cutthroat e-commerce tactic goes global as Shein-Temu war escalates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:27

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More