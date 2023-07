American singer, songwriter, and businesswoman Beyoncé has once again dazzled her fans by rocking a spectacular creation by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.The "Queen B," renowned for her fantastic artistry and vocal performances, was seen glowing on stage at her Renaissance World Tour in a captivating pink tulle dress adorned with shimmering crystals.The dress was complemented by tulle gloves, draping shawls, and a beaded headpiece.The Lebanese designer was also present when the award-winning singer graced her concert in Cologne, Germany, radiating on stage in a gorgeous Georges Hobeika custom-made catsuit.