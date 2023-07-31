Apple confirms a Screen Time bug is causing settings not to stick

Variety and Tech
2023-07-31 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Apple confirms a Screen Time bug is causing settings not to stick
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Apple confirms a Screen Time bug is causing settings not to stick

Apple confirmed a Screen Time bug is impacting its devices, allowing children to go over the previously set time limits imposed by parents to continue to use their apps and games. The company acknowledged the bug in a comment published by The Wall Street Journal over the weekend, but didn’t offer a timeline for a fix.

Screen Time settings are a series of controls that allow parents and guardians to configure limits for their children’s use of Apple devices through Family Sharing. The adult family member can configure various controls, ranging from time spent on certain categories of apps, like games, to communication limits, to scheduled “downtime,” which only allows phone calls and apps the parent has approved. The latter is often used at the child’s bedtime so they’re not tempted to play games or check social media when they should be sleeping.

However, a bug with Apple’s Screen Time is causing parents’ settings not to be enforced, The WSJ reported.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Apple

Confirms

Screen Time

bug

Causing

Settings

Stick

LBCI Next
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
"X" previously known as Twitter is restarting Kanye West's account
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:51

Apple greenlights Twitter app’s rebrand to X

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27

Meta, Microsoft and Amazon release open map dataset to rival Google Maps, Apple Maps

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:33

How to change back to the old Twitter app icon on iOS

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:09

Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:51

Apple greenlights Twitter app’s rebrand to X

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:27

Italy accepts data portability offer from Google to settle antitrust complaint

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
World News
11:08

Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:27

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More