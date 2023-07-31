News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple confirms a Screen Time bug is causing settings not to stick
Variety and Tech
2023-07-31 | 09:17
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Apple confirms a Screen Time bug is causing settings not to stick
Apple confirmed a Screen Time bug is impacting its devices, allowing children to go over the previously set time limits imposed by parents to continue to use their apps and games. The company acknowledged the bug in a comment published by The Wall Street Journal over the weekend, but didn’t offer a timeline for a fix.
Screen Time settings are a series of controls that allow parents and guardians to configure limits for their children’s use of Apple devices through Family Sharing. The adult family member can configure various controls, ranging from time spent on certain categories of apps, like games, to communication limits, to scheduled “downtime,” which only allows phone calls and apps the parent has approved. The latter is often used at the child’s bedtime so they’re not tempted to play games or check social media when they should be sleeping.
However, a bug with Apple’s Screen Time is causing parents’ settings not to be enforced, The WSJ reported.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/31/apple-confirms-a-screen-time-bug-is-causing-settings-not-to-stick/
Variety and Tech
Apple
Confirms
Screen Time
bug
Causing
Settings
Stick
Next
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
"X" previously known as Twitter is restarting Kanye West's account
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:51
Apple greenlights Twitter app’s rebrand to X
Variety and Tech
07:51
Apple greenlights Twitter app’s rebrand to X
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
Meta, Microsoft and Amazon release open map dataset to rival Google Maps, Apple Maps
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
Meta, Microsoft and Amazon release open map dataset to rival Google Maps, Apple Maps
0
World News
2023-07-27
Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea
World News
2023-07-27
Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:33
How to change back to the old Twitter app icon on iOS
Variety and Tech
09:33
How to change back to the old Twitter app icon on iOS
0
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
0
Variety and Tech
07:51
Apple greenlights Twitter app’s rebrand to X
Variety and Tech
07:51
Apple greenlights Twitter app’s rebrand to X
0
Variety and Tech
07:27
Italy accepts data portability offer from Google to settle antitrust complaint
Variety and Tech
07:27
Italy accepts data portability offer from Google to settle antitrust complaint
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:27
LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
10:27
LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
0
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
0
World News
11:08
Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis
World News
11:08
Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
2
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
3
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
4
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:28
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
Lebanon News
05:28
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
6
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
7
Lebanon News
03:16
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
Lebanon News
03:16
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
8
Press Highlights
02:27
The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum
Press Highlights
02:27
The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More