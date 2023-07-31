Apple confirms a Screen Time bug is causing settings not to stick

Apple confirmed a Screen Time bug is impacting its devices, allowing children to go over the previously set time limits imposed by parents to continue to use their apps and games. The company acknowledged the bug in a comment published by The Wall Street Journal over the weekend, but didn’t offer a timeline for a fix.



Screen Time settings are a series of controls that allow parents and guardians to configure limits for their children’s use of Apple devices through Family Sharing. The adult family member can configure various controls, ranging from time spent on certain categories of apps, like games, to communication limits, to scheduled “downtime,” which only allows phone calls and apps the parent has approved. The latter is often used at the child’s bedtime so they’re not tempted to play games or check social media when they should be sleeping.



However, a bug with Apple’s Screen Time is causing parents’ settings not to be enforced, The WSJ reported.

